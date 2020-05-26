Sonakshi Sinha Is A True Food Lover And These Pictures Are Proof; Check Them Out

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in Dabangg 3 with actor Salman Khan, is gearing up for her next Bhuj: The Pride of India. One of the most anticipated movies of this year, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

Along with gaining praise for her acting, the actor has always been a role model for body positivity in the Hindi film industry. Reportedly, Sonakshi was introduced to the world of fitness by her co-star Salman Khan and slowly fell in love with it. From yoga and pilates to gym and dance, the Lootera actor is always a hit on social media when it comes to posts on fitness.

Mission Mangal actor Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on social media. Moreover, during the Coronavirus lockdown, just like everyone else, she has also turned to social media for entertainment and regularly posts pictures and stories on her Instagram handle. Apart from all this, the Son of Sardaar actor loves food and never shies away from admitting that she is a foodie. Here are some of the food posts from her Instagram account which show her love for food.

Sonakshi Sinha's photos that prove that she is a true food lover

1. Hot summers and cold coffee

2. Breakfast in the pool

3. Sunday shot

4. Birthday celebration of Ma

5. Girls night on Mother's Day

6. Happy picture of Sonakshi, Akshay, Twinkle, and phirni

On the professional front

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the film Dabangg 3. The film was the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 featured Salman Khan and Sudeep (who is a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry) in pivotal roles. Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is being directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and produced by many, including Divya Khosla Kumar, Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in the pivotal role.

