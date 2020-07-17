Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonakshi Sinha & Other Divas Who Styled Orange Pantsuit Like A Boss

Our Bollywood divas are always in a constant race of making their fashion game strong. Be it their red carpet outfits or their casual outfits, they surely know how to turn head, every time they make an appearance. When it comes to wearing formal suits, our Bollywood divas are the right people to look up to for inspiration.

From Radhika Madan to Nushrratt Bharuccha, here are some of our Bollywood celebrities who styled an orange pantsuit like a boss lady.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan likes to keep her style simple yet elegant. She wore this pair of pantsuit for promoting one of her films. The orange pantsuit had red and white straps that added style to her outfit. She completed her outfit with a pair of nude heels and kept her makeup simple. For the hair, Radhika Madan went for a simple hairstyle by parting her hair and letting it down.

Sonakshi Sinha

Another Bollywood diva who completely slayed in an orange pantsuit is Sonakshi Sinha. She wore a full sleeve orange suit with a deep neck and paired it with orange trousers. She wore a nude coloured bralette to complete her outfit. Sonakshi Sinha accessorised her outfit with a pair of loop earrings. She kept her long hair open and curled it towards the end. Her outfit was complete with a pair of heels.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha wore an orange pantsuit with a belt around her waist, that gave a stylish twist to her outfit. She wore a pair of black high heels to pair with her outfit. The smokey eye look and the glam make up look complimented her entire outfit. She left her hair open and tried a different hairstyle looking like a boss lady.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan wore a light orange pantsuit that made her look like a style icon. Hina Khan's suit gave her entire outfit a stylish look. She parted her hair in the middle and let her wavy streaked hair down. She wore a pair of dainty necklace around her neck to complete her outfit. She went for a glam makeup look with a light pink lipstick and opted for a bold eye makeup look.

