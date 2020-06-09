Sonakshi Sinha's Ittefaq And Others That Kept The Audience Guessing Who The Antagonist Was

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with a wide range of films cutting across genre lines. The film industry has come up with quality content, especially in the crime thriller genre with the help of good scripts and performances. Here is a look at a few films that kept the audience wondering throughout the film who the actual villain was.

Films that kept the audience guessing

1. Ittefaq

Ittefaq is a mystery thriller which released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a crime scene and the two people who are involved in it. The story has two versions and it is up to the investigator to skim out the truth. The film keeps the audience guessing until the very end who the actual criminal is. Ittefaq is directed by Abhay Chopra who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

2. Badla

Badla is a mystery film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around the murder of a man in a hotel room where the prime suspect is his lover. The film showcases the lover discussing the case with her lawyer who comes up with a convincing story to get her out of the mess. This film plays with the mind of the viewer through the way the story unfolds. Badla is directed by Sujoy Ghosh who has also contributed to the story of the film. It features Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

3. Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya is a suspense film which released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolves around two characters who are not very normal in the way they deal with life. The plot is such that it plays with the minds of the audience by confusing them with minor details. Judgementall Hai Kya is directed Prakash Kovelamudi while the script is written by Kanika Dhillon. The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles.

