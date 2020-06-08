Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Has A 'paw-dorable' Work-out Partner And We Are In Awe!

The world is currently on hold, due to the global pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans.

One such actor is Sonakshi Sinha who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how he is spending her time amid the lockdown. Recently, she posted a story on his social media, revealing who her workout partner is. Read ahead to know more-

Sonakshi Sinha’s adorable workout partner

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most active celebrities on social media. On June 8, 2020, Sonakshi Sinha took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her dog running on her treadmill. She captioned the story, “Look who came to workout with me today @bronzeandgabru”.

Sonakshi Sinha has always been vocal about her love for animals. Her social media account is filled with pictures of her adorable four-legged friends and posts that request her followers to spare a thought for these animals. When Sonakshi Sinha first got a pet, she introduced her social media family to it with a cute Instagram post.

She named the dog Bronze and mentioned that she was thrilled to have him. Sonakshi shared a bunch of photographs of Bronze as he posed for the camera. Sonakshi in the caption mentioned that Bronze has come to the right household as he too can strike a pose at any time, like her.

Sonakshi proved to her fans that she is not just a homebound dog lover but also takes pride in loving stray dogs. In a picture shared on social media, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen posing in front of a beautiful landscape with mountains and beautiful skies. Accompanying Sinha were two stray dogs who looked as if they were inseparable from the actor. The actor posed for the photograph and the dogs looked stunning in the backdrop of such a marvellous photo.

Sonakshi already had Bronze as her cute furry friend, however, the actor introduced her fans to another pet. In early February of 2019, Sonakshi Sinha introduced her fans to Gabru, another pet dog. The actor was extremely pleased to have this new pet and even called it her baby on Valentine’s Day.

