Sonakshi Sinha's Latest Post Is All Things 'love', See Picture Here

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a picture of her spelling out the word "LOVE". The picture has Sonakshi's spelling out the four alphabets using her hands and body. The photo is clicked in a vast field and the actress is surrounded by greenery in the picture. Sonakshi is wearing a multi-coloured sweater with black jeans paired with white sliders. Along with the picture, Sonakshi posted a sweet message for her fans saying, "Love is all that you need."

Sonakshi Sinha spells out LOVE

The netizens were left in awe over Sonakshi Sinha's latest photo. Ever since the photo was posted, her fans have been flooding her comment section with heart emojis. The post has garnered over 40k likes till now with the number only growing. Read some of the comments on Sonakshi Sinha's photo:

Sonakshi Sinha's photos

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram has pictures of photoshoots, family vacations and outings with friends. Prior to this, the actress had shared a similar picture wearing the same outfit showing off her different personalities.

The actress also shares a lot of pictures clas in Indian wear and one of her recent pictures wearing a salwar kurta made her fans go gaga along with Bollywood celeb Zaheer Iqbal who commented on her post and called her "Beautiphool."

The actress is also vocal about the social issues she believes in and posted a video on social media supporting the Farmers protest that is happening in the country.

Sonakshi Sinha is also a dog lover and often shares pictures and videos of her pet dog Gabru on Instagram.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the crime thriller series Fallen helmed by Rema Kagti. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video and will have an ensemble cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. She will also be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India which also features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. The movie is a war story based on the history of India and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

