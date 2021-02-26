Sonakshi Sinha Shares New Picture, Fans Compliment Her As 'BeautiPhool'

Lootera Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained and informed about her daily life. She recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself. In the photo, she can be seen a blue designer salwar suit. She can be seen standing in a garden amid beautiful flowers.

Within a few hours, the post garnered 1.7 lakh likes and more than 1200 comments on Instagram. Many fans fell in love with her look while some of them even called her " BeautiPhool".

Sonakshi Sinha makes the fans go 'beautiPhool'

Sonakshi Sinha's social media presence

Sonakshi Sinha is very active on Instagram and has garnered over 19.1 million followers on Instagram. She recently shared photographs and videos of her new photoshoot. The shoot was for a project of Arpita Mehta which is a luxury clothing brand. The photographs were shot by Vaishnav Praveen and the styling was done by Mohit Rai. Take a look at the video below.

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut with the action flick Dabangg. She even won a Filmfare for Best Debut Female for her performance in the movie. The actor was last seen in the third installment of the action-drama flick, Dabangg. Released in 2019 the film is directed by Prabhudheva. The film includes several other actors like Kichcha Sudeepa, Saiee Manjrekar, and many more.

Reportedly the actor has been roped in several films and series. Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Rema Kagti's series, Fallen. The upcoming series' cast ensemble has Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sohum Shah. The crime thriller series will release on Amazon Prime.

Sonakshi Sinha will also feature in the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India. Based on war stories, the historic action and drama flick is written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Stars like Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, and among many others.

