Sonakshi Sinha's Action Movies That Were Directed By Prabhu Deva

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the popular names in Bollywood. She impressed fans with her impeccable acting in her debut movie Dabangg and since then she was received tons of love for her acting. She was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 which was directed by Prabhu Deva. There are also some more movies of Sonakshi Sinha that are directed by Prabhu Deva.

Prabhu Deva's movies starring Sonakshi Sinha

R... Rajkumar

The 2013 film managed to earn a decent collection and it featured Sonakshi Sinha and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The action and romantic film released on December 6, 2013. The story of R... Rajkumar was about Romeo Rajkumar (Shahid Kapoor) whose life changes after meeting Chanda (Sonakshi Sinha).

Rowdy Rathore

Prabhu Deva's directorial movie will complete 8 years on June 1, 2020. Rowdy Rathore was an official remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The movie was a blockbuster hit film. Akshay Kumar played a double role in the movie. He was seen sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha in Rowdy Rathore. The plot of the movie is about a police officer, Vikram Rathore (Akshay Kumar), who dies because of politicians. Shiva, who is a lookalike, replaces Vikram Rathore to catch the culprits.

Action Jackson

Action Jackson was another movie directed by Prabhu Deva. Ajay Devgn played a double role in the film. The plot of the movie was about Vishi who falls in love with Khushi (Sonakshi Sinha). The cast of the movie included Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Manasvi Mamgai and Anandaraj.

Dabangg 3

One of the most awaited films of 2019 was Dabangg 3. Saiee Manjrekar made her debut with the movie and played the role of Khushi, who is Rajjo's (Sonakshi Sinha) cousin. Saiee's father, Mahesh Manjrekar, also made a special appearance in the film. The film earned approximately ₹230.93 crores at the box office and it had a budget of ₹105 crores. The plot of the movie is how Chulbul Pandey encounters an enemy from his past and saves the life of people. The role of the enemy is played by Sudeep in the movie. Dabangg 3 is the lowest-grossing film of the franchise.

