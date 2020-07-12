Sonakshi Sinha's 'Mission Mangal' Is A Must Watch; Here Are Some Reasons Why

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most-loved actors for her films like Dabangg and Rowdy Rathore. Over the years she has worked in several other films which have been super hit at the box office. One such film was Mission Mangal. In this film, Sonakshi Sinha was seen along with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. This film is the dramatic recreation of the struggle of ISRO's scientists who worked tirelessly towards sending the first Indian orbiter in the atmosphere of Mars. This film shows how the scientists balanced personal and professional lives to complete the Mars Orbiter Mission. Here are a few reasons as to why one should watch the film.

Ensemble cast

The film Mission Mangal has several talented actors who will keep the audience engaged with their acting skills and the story. In the film, we see actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in leading roles. Apart from these actors, Dalip Tahil, Sanjay Kapoor and Vikram Gokhale are seen in pivotal roles. All these stars are one reason why the film is a must-watch.

Underlying message

Mission Mangal teaches fans a lot of different lessons on how life can be better if you work towards it. It teaches the audience to have a purpose in life and how one should work on it just like the dream of Rakesh Dhawan, who was the project director of MOM. Mission Mangal also teaches fans that there can be simple solutions to an extremely difficult problem just like the Puri scene in the film. This film also teaches fans that one should never give up and work for their dream no matter what as this is what motivated the first Mars mission from ISRO.

Based on a true story

The film Mission Mangal is based on a true story of several Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). While talking to a news wire, Taapsee has expressed that the film is a true story in terms of technicalities and the characters were not fictionalised.

Women empowerment

Mission Mangal has a cast of female actors who showed the story of the female scientists who worked on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The empowering story of these scientists is inspiring for fans. This film also teaches young girls that they also can do anything if they put their mind to it. The whole Mars Orbiter Mission was dependent on the head of these scientists. Tara Shinde (Vidya) was seen as the project director, Taapsee was seen as Kritika Aggarwal who was the head of navigation and communication, Sonakshi Sinha's Eka Gandhi was seen as the propulsion control scientist, Nithya was seen in the role of Varsha Pillai who designed the satellite, and Kriti was seen as Neha Siddiqui who handles the Program Autonomy.

