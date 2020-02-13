'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Written Update For Feb 12: Sonakshi And Rohit's Challenge

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around the lives of Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi who are very different from each other. Rohit is a surgeon while Sonakshi is a famous TV actor. The lead roles are played by Karan Grover and Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakkar. Take a look at how Sonakshi challenges Rohit and changes herself drastically.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum written update 12 February

The episode starts with Sonakshi who wakes up in the hospital after gaining consciousness. She suffered from an accident a few days back and finds her mother and Pari standing beside her. Pari then runs outside the room and pledges to ruin the Sippy family as she believes that the Sippys are responsible for ruining Sona’s happiness.

Pari then calls Rahul and asks the whereabouts of Rohan and Tanya as she plans her vengeance by intending to harm Tanya’s baby. But Pari’s plans fail as Rohan realises that she has come to the café and he catches her adding some ingredients to Tanya’s food and tells her to leave the restaurant.

While in the hospital, Suman switches on the lights of the room and Sonakshi wakes up. Suman then advises Sona to leave the Sippy family and concentrate on her work. Sona then gets fuelled up by her mother’s advice and decides to bring the original Sonakshi Rastogi back to life and leave the thing called 'love' out of her life.

On the other hand, Rohit sits somewhere drinking and demeaning himself for mistreating Sona. Rohit then passes out after saying that Sona deserves someone much better than him.

Sona returns to her workplace and there are obvious rumours about the lovey-dovey couple separating. She then shushes one group of ladies who were gossiping by saying that no one should talk about other's relationship as no one knows the actual truth. The ladies then apologise to her and Sona then tells Sumit that she won't be able to forgive Rohit no matter what.

In the hospital, Nishi is in talks with a rich person who says that he would pay anything if Rohit does the surgery. Nishi makes him believe that Rohit will definitely do the surgery. They both then end up encountering a drunk Rohit entering the room. The man then leaves the hospital after watching this drunken avatar of the popular and prestigious Dr. Rohit. Then Ajit enters the scene and gives a good speech to Nishi saying that she should take responsibility for separating Sona from Rohit.

Sonakshi's mother, on the other hand, tells her about a business proposal to which Sona blindly agrees as she doesn’t understand anything about business. So, she tells her mother to do whatever she thinks fit for their situation. She then gets a call from Ajit who tells her where Rohit is.

Sonakshi then goes to meet Rohit. Rohit is waiting in front of a bar and finds Sonakshi standing there. He then insults and demeans Sonakshi so that she gets away from him and focuses on her career. Sonakshi then leaves and Rohit feels relieved that Sona is now walking in the right direction by making the right choices in life.

