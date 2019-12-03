Dabangg 3 Star Sonakshi Sinha Kicks Off Day 1 Of Promotions In Style

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film has already created a buzz among fans all over social media. The trailer of the film along with its songs have crossed millions of views in a matter of days upon its release. The film is set to release on December 20, and its stars have begun promoting the film wholeheartedly.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Best Saree Looks To Try This Wedding Season

Sonakshi Sinha kick-starts day 1 of Dabangg 3 promotions in style

Also Read | 'Dabangg 3' Star Salman Khan Shares Candid Picture From Launch Event Of His New Song

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha was seen dressed up in boho attire for promotions of the film. She was seen wearing a white crop rolled shirt along with blue baggy pants which added to the aesthetic of the look. She paired this look with a pair of white shoes and some jewellery to go along with it. The look was a perfect amalgamation of boho mixed with urban. She wrote the outfit well and managed to increase the style quotient according to her fans. She was praised for her sense of style by her fans in the comments. The actor mentioned on social media that she is now heading into day one of the promotions of Dabangg 3.

Also Read | Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Reveals Prabhudheva’s Hilarious Reaction When He Dubbed In Tamil

The film is directed by Prabhudeva and is expected to be a cop drama and a prequel into the life of the protagonist Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. The film songs which have already become popular have been directed by Sandeep Shirodkar and Sajid Wajid. Salman Khan will also be seen starring in an item number in the film. The promotions of the film have begun and thus fans are getting eager to watch the film.

Also Read | Saiee Manjrekar To Have A 'Dream' Debut With Salman Khan's Dabangg 3? Here Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.