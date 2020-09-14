Sonali Bendre Announces Next Book For SBC, 'What We Carry: A Memoir' By Maya Shanbhag Lang

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre engages with her fans and followers with quirky posts on different social media platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a photo of herself holding the book What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang. The actor announced the next novel for discussion at Sonali’s Book Club. Here is everything you need to know about Sonali Bendre’s latest post on Instagram. Read on:

Sonali Bendre to hold a discussion on What We Carry

Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and shared a picture through her official handle on September 13, 2020, Sunday. It features the actor posing with the novel, What We Carry by Maya Shanbhag Lang. She announced SBC Book of the Month for a book discussion with the community, Sonali’s Book Club.

In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Sonali Bendre wrote, “@sonalisbookclub seems to have a theme of strong women leads, and I'm not complaining! The next book for SBC is What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang. It's a moving story about mothers and daughters, lies and truths, receiving and giving, and how we cannot grow up until we fully understand the people who raised us. I can't wait to embark on this journey with you, and I look forward to seeing you at the book discussion. See you soon!”. She added hashtags SBC Book of the Month, What We Carry, and tagged the author Maya Shanbhag Lang, and publisher Harper Collins.

Response to Sonali Bendre's Instagram post

Within a day of sharing the social media post, Sonali Bendre garnered more than 37, 100 likes and over 185 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers dropped appreciative comments by calling her beautiful, and choice of books. Check out some of the responses to Sonali Bendre’s photo:

Sonali Bendre shared a similar post through the official page of Sonali’s Book Club. Alongside the picture, she wrote what the book is about. The actor captioned, “The next book for SBC is *drumroll please* What We Carry: A Memoir by Maya Shanbhag Lang. It explores a mother-daughter relationship as they navigate through Alzheimer's and secrets. Full of love and courage, we have a feeling this book may tug at our heartstrings. See you at the book discussion!”. Take a look:

