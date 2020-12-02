Sonali Bendre Behl 'feels Good' As She Flaunts Hair, Says 'Love Is In The Hair'; Watch

Sonali Bendre Behl recently shared a series of her pictures and videos on social media flaunting her new hairdo. On December 1, Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and a reel video, wherein Bendre can be seen playing with her hair with Michael Buble song Feeling Good playing in the background. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sonali Bendre Behl wrote, "Love is in the hair ðŸ’• ðŸŽ¶: ð˜ð˜¦ð˜¦ð˜­ð˜ªð˜¯ð˜¨ ð˜Žð˜°ð˜°ð˜¥ ð˜£ð˜º ð˜”ð˜ªð˜¤ð˜©ð˜¢ð˜¦ð˜­ ð˜‰ð˜¶ð˜£ð˜­eÌ #ReelItFeelIt". Take a look at Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram post.

Sonali Bendre Behl's hair post

This video of Sonali Bendre begins with the actor leaning behind and waving her hair backward. She stunned in a black outfit. Sonali Bendre Behl's expressions match the song and her caption. Check out her video.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Behl flaunts her freckles; leaves fans stunned with her natural beauty

Sonali Bendre Behl also shared two Instagram posts about her hair. She posted two quirky pictures featuring her new hairdo. In the first Instagram post, the actor took a selfie from a downside angle. Sharing the picture of her messy hair, the actor wrote, "Hair is a mess... so is this year #2020 #LastMonthOfTheYear ðŸ™ˆðŸ˜›". Check out Sonali Bendre Behl's photos.

Also Read | Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl mark 18th wedding anniversary celebrations with a road trip

On December 1, Tuesday, Sonali Bendre Behl took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her hair. She stunned wearing a black tee. Interestingly, the actor's outfit had a few lines dedicated to her hair. Her tee read as "My mood depends on how good my hair looks". In the caption, Sonali wrote, "On point! âœ…". Take a look at Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram post.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Sonali Bendre commented on her Instagram post. One of the users commented, "o happy to see your hair again. I can relate to you how it feels because even I have gone through this pain and then happiness too ðŸ’•wishing you good health". Another added, "It’s a sign of restoration & perfect health - so happy to see your hair posts and how it’s making you feel ðŸ¤—". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, and other Bollywood stars celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020

Also Read | Sonali Bendre Behl shares the 'Book of The Month' for her online book club

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.