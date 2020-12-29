Sonali Bendre Behl Shares Pic With Giant Tortoise From 'conversation With Nature Series'

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has been sharing many pics from her personal and professional life recently. The Sarfarosh actor often shares pics with nature, with her book club segment as well as with her family. Recently she shared a fun pic with a giant tortoise. Check out her latest post on Instagram.

ALSO READ| Anupam Kher Says 'satisfied Are Those Who Have A Bald Head' In His Latest Post; See Post

Sonali Bendre Behl's photos with a giant tortoise

Sonali Bendre has shared an endearing pic where she could be seen sitting beside a giant tortoise and having a conversation with the majestic being. If seen properly, she seems to be making some gestures while having a deep convo with the reptile. She captioned the pic as "conversation with nature series". She is sporting a safari hat, a long top and shorts, while she is sitting crossed leg having some conversation with the giant tortoise. Check out her hilarious pic.

Here are some of the comments from her recent post. Many people shared their love for the actor in their comments. Some fans were even guessing whether she is currently in Mauritius by looking at her pic. While some even asked in jest about 'who won the conversation?' Sonali Bendre is currently in a mini-vacation with her family and her recent pics has been from her recent trip as well.

Image credits: Sonali Bendre Instagram

Sonali shared another picture from her nature series a few days ago. She captioned the pic as "The conversations I have with nature in my head."

ALSO READ| Anupam Kher Shares 'fan Moment' With Mithun Chakraborty, Posts Video While Gifting Book

Pics with Sonali Bendre Behl's friends

Sonali Bendre shared a series of pictures with her friend and soul sister Gayatri Oberoi. She shared three of the most endearing pics with her pal amidst nature. Sonali often shares pics with her pal Gayatri, while Gayatri's Instagram handle is in private mode. Gayatri Oberoi is a model and actor who is remembered for her role in Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades.

Sonali Bendre is currently back to work after a long break due to the pandemic. She shared a video from behind the scenes of her shoot day. She was recently seen in an advertisement on television. Sonali is also keeping busy with her professional shoots, which she often shares on her Instagram handle.

ALSO READ| Anupam Kher Presents His New Book "Your Best Day Is Today"; Shares Launch Date

ALSO READ| Anupam Kher, 'his Plane And The Plane's Shadow Land' At Same Time In Dehradun; View Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.