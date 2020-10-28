Sonali Bendre Behl Shares The 'Book Of The Month' For Her Online Book Club

Actor Sonali Bendre Behl took to her Instagram as she shared her recent book and the #SBCBookOfTheMonth. In the caption, she shared insights about how some books are special and the whole reading experience is very calming. Read on to know more about Sonali Bendre’s Instagram Post.

Sonali Bendre’s Instagram Post

Sonali Bendre Behl took to her Instagram yesterday as she announced the Book of The Month for her online book club called, Sonali Book Club. The book she shared was – “On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous’ by Ocean Vuong”. She posed with the book cover on the screen and further described the book reading experience.

In her caption, she wrote – “Sometimes when reading a book, it's not so much about the destination as it is about the journey, which is the act of reading itself. And some books are so beautifully written that it's a complete joy to sit and cuddle with the book, reread a few lines and just relish the process. ‘On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous’ by Ocean Vuong, the award-winning Vietnamese American poet, is one such book. The book is a letter from a son to a mother who cannot read, and explores family history, race, class, and survival. It is the #SBCBookOfTheMonth and I'm looking forward to reading it and discussing it with you.”

About Sonali’s Book Club

Sonali Bendre Behl started the trend with a hashtag which was #SonaliBookClub with which she shared her latest reads and recommendations with her followers. This, later in 2018 December, became an Instagram page of the same name. Through the page, she shares Book of the Months, Book Reviews by a panel of people which is called Bureau of Bibliophiles. She also uses the platform to talk about social topics like Mental Health; while the page also shares the meaning of intriguing words, genre-wise lists, et cetera. Some of her recent recommendations have been Where The Crawdads Sing and What We Carry?

