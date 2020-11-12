Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl mark 18th wedding anniversary celebrations with a road trip

Sonali Bendre recently planned a road trip with her family to celebrate her 18th wedding anniversary with her husband Goldie Behl. The couple planned the road trip with their son and furry pet while adhering to all safety norms. The actress shared a picture of her trip with her husband and son on social media while expressing her happiness of stepping out of the house after a long time with her "boys."

Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl celebrate their wedding anniversary

Sonali and her family have been yearning to take a road trip but they couldn't take one due to travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Speaking of Covid-19, Sonali’s photo also shows how times have changed as a big bottle of sanitizer shares the frame in their happy family photo. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Road trip with the boys & my girl... about time we did one of these…Oh & Happy Anniversary.” In the picture, Sonali’s husband Goldie Behl and her son Ranveer are seen twinning in matching jackets in the front seats. Sonali, on the other hand, is seen posing with their fur buddy in the back seat.

Read: Sonali Bendre, Isha Koppikar, And Other Bollywood Stars Celebrating Karwa Chauth 2020

Read: Sonali Bendre Behl Shares The 'Book Of The Month' For Her Online Book Club

Apart from Sonali, Goldie also shared a beautiful picture of the couple on Instagram while penning his wishes on the special day. Looking back at the 18 years of togetherness, the filmmaker wrote, “Happy 18th to us!. Blessed to have her in my life. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Ekta Kapoor was the first one to comment under the post and congratulate the couple. She wrote, “Happie anniversary guys !!!! Goldie and Sonali.” Followed by Ekta was Twinkle Khanna who wrote, “ Happy Anniversary.” Farah Khan Kunder also echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Ohhh wowww! Happy anniversary to ul both.”

Earlier, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Sonali took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her darling husband and penned a heartfelt post. She wrote, 'Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating. I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life.'

Read: Sonali Bendre Shares Graceful Selfies While 'feeling The Sun' At Home; See Pictures

Read: Sonali Bendre's Posts Workout Pictures In Stunning Yoga Attire Says She Is In A 'Zen' Mode

(Image credit: Sonali Bendre/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.