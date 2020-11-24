Sonali Bendre Behl Flaunts Her Freckles; Leaves Fans Stunned With Her Natural Beauty

Actor Sonali Bendre Behl recently took to social media to share a graceful picture of herself without any filters. In the selfie posted, she is seen wearing minimum makeup, highlighting her natural beauty while being settled at home. Through the caption for the post, she has indicated that she is going through a heavy post-holiday freckles phase. In the comments section of the post, her followers have complimented her for her natural beauty while speaking highly of her confidence.

Sonali Bendre Behl’s no filter picture

Actor Sonali Bendre Behl recently took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of herself while being settled in the comfort of her house. In the picture posted, she is seen settled on a brown leather couch while she flashes a slight smirk for the camera. She is seen relaxing with her left arm placed on her head in a comfortable position.

Sonali Bendre Behl is seen donning a simple pink kurta while she poses for the camera. The kurta has a simple yet elegant V-shaped neckline which adds style to the attire. Her hair has been left open with soft curls, highlighting her unique hair colour. Sonali Bendre Behl is seen wearing light kajal and mascara which brings out the beauty in her intense eyes. She has decided to skip base makeup along with lip colour, displaying her authentic look confidently. The simple black bindi on her forehead adds grace to the picture in a minimalistic fashion.

In the caption for the post, Sonali Bendre Behl has spoken about her natural freckles which are the highlight of this picture. She has mentioned that these are the post-holiday freckles which are out in full force this time. She has also indicated through the caption that she has opted for a no-filter photograph here. Have a look at the post on Sonali Bendre Behl’s Instagram here.

Read Sonali Bendre Behl Shares The 'Book Of The Month' For Her Online Book Club

Also read Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl Mark 18th Wedding Anniversary Celebrations With A Road Trip

In the comments section of the post, Sonali Bendre has received a lot of compliments for her natural beauty. A few people have also spoken about how the actor looks gorgeous despite the freckles and marks. They have reassured that natural scars and marks have a beauty of their own. Have a look at the comments here.

Read Sonali Bendre Behl Says She Is Not A Friend To Her Kid But A "friendly Parent"

Also read Diwali For Bollywood Was With Family; Priyanka-Nick Shine; Other Stars Post Stunning Pics

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre Behl Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.