Sonali Bendre Shares Graceful Selfies While 'feeling The Sun' At Home; See Pictures

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to social media to share a bunch of morning selfies. In the pictures posted, the actor is seen soaking in the golden hour, resulting in stunning photographs with proper lighting. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned that she is enjoying her relaxing session in the sun. Her fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they love to see her simple and adorable side.

Sonali Bendre’s photos in the golden hour

Actor Sonali Bendre Behl recently took to Twitter to share a few selfies clicked at home. In the pictures posted, she is seen posing next to a window, settled on a white fancy couch. She is seen donning a white sleeveless tank top which has black print around the left portion of the garment. Her hair has been tied up in a messy bun with a few strands standing out, giving a casual yet graceful effect. Sonali Bendre has also opted for a no-makeup look as she puts forth her natural avatar in the pictures.

In the first photograph, she is seen fidgeting with her hair while she looks to her left with a humble smile across her face. In the second picture, Sonali Bendre is seen looking down with her right hand placed on her head. She has a calm expression across her face while the selfie is captured. In the final click, the actor is looking directly at the camera, wearing an intense look with a slight smirk. The luminous glare adds beauty to all the pictures posted.

In the caption for the pictures, actor Sonali Bendre has spoken about how she enjoyed the morning sunshine. She has mentioned that she is feeling the golden hour glare in the selfies taken. She has also added a ‘golden star’ emoticon to express herself better. Have a look at the pictures on Sonali Bendre Behl’s Twitter here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have spoken highly of Sonali Bendre's photos. They have complimented the actor for the evergreen grace and class she carries around. A bunch of internet users have also used emoticons and gifs to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Love you mam.teacher of my life who taught me how to fight in the toughest of times.#switchonthesunshine. — Gautam rai (@Gautamr80050045) October 20, 2020

Mashallah so beautiful — Khaled2482 (@Khaled24821) October 20, 2020

Beautiful golden — Kishan Vyas (@kisnavyas50) October 20, 2020

Looking amazing — Amit Tanwar (@AmitTanwar13) October 20, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre Behl Instagram

