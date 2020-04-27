Sonali Bendre Says Nothing Much Has Changed For Her Due To Lockdown; Here's Why

Sonali Bendre recently updated her fans on how she is spending her quarantine period. She was of the opinion that not much has changed for her as she was staying indoors for a really long time when she was undergoing treatment for cancer, two years back. She also said that she misses being visited by family and friends.

Not much has changed for Sonali Bendre due to lockdown

Sonali Bendre recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about how her quarantine period has been going. In the interaction, she said that she has been doing well and she feels good now. She said that there has not been much of a change for her due to the lockdown because the last two years have been sort of quarantine period for her anyway. Sonali Bendre added details about being visited by family and friends when she was undergoing treatment. However, she said that she misses being visited by her loved ones. Sonali Bendre revealed that above everything, she has been missing her parents as she cannot really meet them at this point. She concluded on the note that we all have a lot to be thankful for and said that she is someone who always counts on her blessings.

Sonali Bendre’s inspiration

Sonali Bendre recently posted a fun video of her husband Goldie Behl while she called him the source of her inspiration. In the pictures compiled into a video, filmmaker Goldie Behl can be seen maintaining a straight face as he is busy on the phone. In the caption for the post, Sonali Bendre has mentioned how he is her “very reluctant muse”. Have a look at the post from Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre Instagram

