WATCH: Sonali Bendre Shares 'tried And Tested, Secret Formula' To Boost Immunity

Bollywood News

On World Health Day, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has shared the tricks to strengthen the immune system which have proved effective for her in the past.

Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre has shared simple tricks to strengthen the immunity power which is the need of the hour amid the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world. The Sarfarosh actor, who is also a cancer survivor, took to her Instagram account and shared a video with her tried and tested ritual for building healthy immunity. She shared through the caption that during her treatment for cancer, she did a lot of research on ways to boost the immunity system.

Sonali Bendre reveals why she 'chucked' the wig during her battle against cancer

She wrote, "Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is.". Sonali recalled her chemotherapy days and revealed, "While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested - I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". 

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Sonali Bendre breaks down in front of Kareena as she opens up about her battle with cancer

Many Bollywood celebrities have highlighted the importance of being active and fit during the lockdown through their updates on social media. On the occasion of World Health Day on Tuesday, they have shared their exercises, dance routines, diet as well as tricks to maintain mental health. 

Sonali Bendre's throwback photo takes fans back to the 'simpler times'

Impact of coronavirus in India

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 124 lives in India while the number of active cases has crossed 4300 as on Tuesday, April 6, 2020. About 352 people have been cured of the infection through prompt medical attention. Nevertheless, coronavirus continues to spread at an alarming rate throughout the country even amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

Sonali Bendre shares an adorable video that explains a pet dog's perspective on lockdown

 

 

