Sonali Bendre Says 'go Away' As She Is Busy Reading Book, Uploads Stunning Candids

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to share an update on her current mood as she spoke about what she has been up to lately. She posted a video of herself where she is reading the book The Discomfort of Evening, while relaxing on a funky couch, painted in various colours. Her fans have been trying to find out more about the book since the title is not visible in the video posted. They have also been complimenting her look in the video as they love how casual yet elegant her attire is.

Sonali Bendre’s reading time

Actor Sonali Bendre recently posted a video compilation of a few pictures that were clicked while she was reading an interesting book by the name The Discomfort of Evening. In the video posted, the actor is seen relaxing at home as she sips on some hot beverage. The actor is seen dressed in a white outfit with a setback hairstyle as she enjoys some me time. She is wearing proper pink-dominant makeup which adds grace to her pictures. Her eyes have been well highlighted with shimmery pink eye shadow and a thick line of mascara. Sonali Bendra has also added a nude pick colour lipstick to her look. In accessories, she is seen wearing golden stud earrings and a pair of uber cool reading glasses.

Sonali Bendre seems to be immersed in her reading session as the stunning candid pictures are clicked. In one of the photographs, she is looking right at the camera lens with an intense look across her face. In the caption for the post, Sonali Bendre has spoken about how important her reading sessions are. She has quirkily made it clear that she does not like to be disturbed when she is busy reading a good book. Have a look at the candid shots on Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Sonali Bendre’s fans have been wondering what book she is reading. The title of the book is not visible in the video which has been leaving the bookworms hungry for more. A few of her fans have also spoken about how stunning she looks in every picture no matter what the setting is. Have a look at the comments on her post here.

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre Instagram

