Sonali Bendre Shares Stunning Portrait; Priyanka Chopra & Tahira Kashyap Pour In Love

On October 5, Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram and posted a stunning portrait of herself. As seen in the picture, she looked gorgeous in a beige turtle neck top. Bendre complemented her look with a dainty necklace. Sharing the pic, Sonali wrote, "Keep your head high, your chin up and your heart strong."

In no time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas rushed to comment on Sonali Bendre's Instagram post. While PeeCee dropped a fire emoticon, Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Stunning" followed by a star emoticon. Actors Diana Penty, Sikandar Kher, Namrata Shirodkar, Celina Jaitly, Delnaaz Irani and many others dropped endearing comments.

An amused fan wrote, "My goddess, my angel, you have captured my heart and you are its owner, I love you". Another user penned, "Love your strongness." Meanwhile, a fan also asked Sonali to come back to the movies. Take a look below.

Sonali Bendre recently posted a video compilation of a few pictures that were clicked while she was reading a book by the name The Discomfort of Evening. In the video posted, the actor was seen relaxing at home as she sipped on some hot beverage. Sonali Bendre left her hair open and wore a quirky pair of spectacles. She also wore a nude colour lipstick and glammed up her look with a pair of gold stud earrings. The caption on her post read, "Go away, I’m reading". Soon, Sussanne Khan dropped awestruck emojis on Sonali's video. Fans rushed to drop hearts on the post.

Sonali Bendre has a slew of movies under her belt. She made her debut in the industry after she was roped in for K Ravi Shankar's directorial, Aag. Since then, she has appeared in movies like Gaddaar, Sapoot, Humse Badhkar Kaun, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Keemat - They Are Back, among others.

Sonali Bendre's film, Hum Saath Saath Hain, alongside an ensemble cast of Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Salman, Tabu, Mohnish Behl, Neelam Kothari, and others hit the bullseye. The film often airs on television and remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Hum Saath Saath Hain follows the story of three brothers and how they gradually evolve in their family business and relationships.

