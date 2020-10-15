Sonali Bendre Confused About Adding Specs To Her Look, Takes Opinion From Fans

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures showcasing her look with and without spectacles. Through the pictures, she has asked her followers which look suits her better as she seems to like both of them equally. Her followers have flooded the comments section with their opinions while most of them think she looks lovely in every attire.

Sonali Bendre’s confusion with specs

Actor Sonali Bendre recently shared a bunch of pictures updating her fans on what she has been up to lately. In the pictures posted, the actor is seen settled on a fancy leather chair while posing confidently for the camera. She is seen wearing a stylish brown top which has mostly been made with organza material, giving it a translucent effect. She can also be seen wearing a bunch of golden chains that go well with the top.

Sonali Bendre is seen posing in a brown-dominant background, creating a good photographic effect for the pictures. The actor has posted close-up pictures, drawing attention to her well-done makeup and hair. In makeup, she is seen wearing a brown lip colour which has been combined with a light layer of eyeliner and mascara. In the second picture, she is also wearing a pair of matching frames that go well with the outfit and the background.

In the caption for the post, Sonali Bendre has indicated that she is confused about her look. The actor has asked her audience which look suits her better. She has also added a ‘spectacles’ emoticons in order to express herself better. Have a look at the pictures on Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Sonali Bendre’s fans have given their opinion on her looks. A few people believe the pair of frames enhance her look while a few others do not like the effect it has on her. A few of her followers have also mentioned that she looks stunning and gorgeous in both the attires. Have a look at the uplifting and sweet comments on Sonali Bendre’s photos here.

