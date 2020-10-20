Sonali Bendre's Posts Workout Pictures In Stunning Yoga Attire Says She Is In A 'Zen' Mode

India film actor Sonali Bendre quite frequently uses her social media platforms to interact with her fans. Sonali Bendre’s Instagram followers love to connect with her and often help her out when she asks for their suggestions. On the morning of October 20, 2020, she took to her Instagram to share a few photos of herself in her ‘Zen’ mode. In the photos, the Bollywood actor looked comfortable and confident in her attire while she practised her yoga moves.

Sonali Bendre’s ‘Zen’ mode

Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram this morning where she shared some posts, each with three to four photos, of herself, practising yoga on a bright sunny morning. The actor looked fiercely stunning in her yoga outfit. She rocked a white workout tank top and a pair of classic black workout leggings. Sonali Bendre’s photos exuberated positive energy and a great deal of dedication.

The actor seemed calm, composed, and extremely focused on each of her yoga poses. Sonali captioned these photos ‘Zen’ and she looked like she felt the same way indeed. She also added to her caption that she was thankful for the brand that sent her such comfortable yoga outfits.

That ‘post-workout glow’ we all love

Sonali Bendre’s Instagram then saw another set of pictures that she uploaded after she finished her workout. The actor seems happy and rejuvenated in these pictures. In her caption, she highlighted that she had the ‘post-workout glow,’ which is visible. Sonali Bendre’s Instagram followers did not take too long to flood her with appreciative and praising words. They showed her love almost immediately as the actor posted these pictures.

Fans’ reaction to Sonali Bendre’s photos

Sonali Bendre’s photos received very motivating and uplifting comments from her Instagram followers. Soon after Sonali shared the post, Tahira Kashyap dropped a muscular arm and heart emoji in the comments. Her fans too were quick to write things like ‘always positive’ and ‘great morning motivation’ under her post. She received many more positive comments and people even thanked her for sharing such inspiring moments of her life.

Sonali Bendre's Instagram has seen similar insightful, inspiring, and uplifting moments and thoughts from her life in the past. Her friends and followers love interacting with her on such matters of life as well. The actor is also a recent survivor of Cancer. She even shared the ups and downs throughout her journey through the illness and came out stronger than ever.

