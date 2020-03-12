Sonali Bendre Shares A Nostalgic Post On ‘Humma Humma’ Song As 'Bombay' Completes 25 Years

The song, Humma Humma from the 1995 film, Bombay is one of the most iconic dance numbers of Bollywood. The songs were remade again in the Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer OK Jaanu. The song received several accolades and awards after it was released.

Sonali Bendre reminisces Humma Humma

Sonali Bendre took to social media yesterday to celebrate 25 years of the release of Bombay. She shared a clip from the song, Humma Humma featuring herself. Bendre had made a special appearance in the song back then in the hit cult drama.

Check out Sonali Bendre’s post here:

As soon as the video hit the internet, several fans dropped in their lovable comments for the actor and the song. Many celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Neelam Kothari, and even dancer Sandeep Khosla dropped in their comments. Tahira Kashyap also recalled a hilarious instance where she tried to perform the same song for a school festival but instead got her team disqualified from it.

Hrithik Roshan also dropped in a “Wow” for Sonali Bendre’s unmatchable dance steps. Dia Mirza then reminisced the song and said that it made her nostalgic. Sonali Bendre no doubt aced the dance steps dressed in the white and golden lehenga.

Check out the comments here:

The cult hit film, Bombay, hit the theatres in 1995. The film revolved around the story of an inter-religious family based in the city and portrayed how their lives changed after the deadly 1993 Bombay riots.

