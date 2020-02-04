World Cancer Day 2020: Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, And Others Who Fought Cancer

Every Bollywood celebrity has had their fair share of ups and downs during their time in the film industry. Behind the glitzy and glamorous façade, there are many famous personalities who have had a tough battle with cancer. However, these celebs stood their ground and faced the deadly disease to emerge victorious. Bollywood stars like Tahira Kashyap, Lisa Ray, and Sonali Bendre are some of the popular names in the industry who fought cancer and also decided to use their voice and spread awareness to inspire the ones that are going through similar trauma.

While Tahira Kashyap was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast, Sonali Bendre battled high-grade cancer. Actor Lisa Ray was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (a form of blood cancer). So, on World Cancer Day 2020, we take a look at some of these Bollywood celebs who have victoriously fought cancer and how they have inspired others:

Tahira Kashyap

Tahira Kashyap fought off Stage 0 breast cancer with utmost bravery and positivity. Speaking of her struggle, his husband Ayushmann Khurrana had revealed that Tahira simply wanted to celebrate her life and take the fatal disease head on.

He also explained how they both fought the disease together all while promoting his earlier films. Ayushmann also added that Tahira Kashyap has been delivering lectures on how to fight cancer and that he considers her an inspiration.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre, who battled an aggressive form of cancer, documented her cancer journey after her diagnosis. The actor also took to Instagram and opened up on her determination to fight the disease while thanking her family and friends.

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray is another Bollywood actor who was declared cancer-free after undergoing a stem cell transplant almost ten years ago. After her courageous battle, Lisa revealed that she knew the disease was not the end of her and that she was not going to die; however, she was also aware that her journey would not be an easy one.

Irrfan Khan

For those unaware, Irrfan Khan also suffered from cancer. Irrfan was stationed in London as he underwent treatment for neuroendocrine cancer. The Blackmail actor later took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt note.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan bravely battled throat cancer and Manisha Koirala fought off ovarian cancer courageously.

