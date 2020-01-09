Sonali Bendre Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Safe Future' Says, 'Learn To Choose Peace'

Sonali Bendre took to her social media handle on Wednesday to share a heartfelt note post violent attacks on educational universities in India. The actress said that she is 'disturbed as a parent' because 'the world is on fire quite literally.' She also asserted that she fears for her child's future as she looks out at the world today.

The note read, "What should have been a chance for an open dialogue turned into a violent push of certain ideologies. The repeated attacks on educational institutions has shaken me and young India. The rage that is building, does not bode well for all of us and I find myself unable to dismiss my fears. Myriad questions crowd my thinking, with no clear answers, Are there any?." Bendre concluded by saying, "As we unfurl our tricolour on our 70th Republic Day, let’s pledge to stem the violence and learn to choose peace."

Violence broke out at JNU on Jan 5

Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed ABVP have blamed each other for the incident.

That night, the HRD Ministry sought an immediate report from the registrar. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank,' said in Bhubaneswar on Monday that educational institutions cannot be allowed to become "political adda". He vowed "strong action" against the perpetrators of the violence on JNU campus.

