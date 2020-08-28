Sonali Bendre's Then & Now Picture Highlighting Her 'eternal Love For A Crisp White Shirt'

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to share a ‘then and now’ picture highlighting the consistency in her fashion choices over the years. The actor posted the picture as a part of her ‘flashback Friday’ segment while she also spoke about her inclination towards proper white shirts. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love from her fans as speak about her grace and evergreen beauty in the comments section.

Sonali Bendre's love for white shirts

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from the early years of her career. In the picture posted, she has created a collage of her old picture and a recent picture to highlight her attraction towards certain fashion statements. In the throwback part of the picture, Sonali Bendre appears in a loose white shirt which has been paired with a set of blue jeans. She has a graceful smile across her face while she dons short hair which suits her look.

In the second half of the picture, Sonali Bendre is seen wearing a well-ironed white shirt with full puff sleeves. The simple shirt has been styled well with light pink-dominant makeup which adds colour to her look. She is spotted with short, well-set hair while she looks down and poses for the camera.

In the caption for the post, the actor has written about how much she loves styling crisp white shirts. She has spoken about the common factor in the picture, in terms of fashion, and has added that her love for white shirts is eternal. She has also added a hashtag stating that the picture is a part of flashback Friday. Have a look at the collage picture on Sonali Bendre's Instagram here.

Read Sonali Bendre Hopes For "new Beginnings" As She Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Also read Sonali Bendre Loves Her Pet Little Miss Icy And These Pics Are Proof

In the comments section of the post, Sonali Bendre's fans have expressed how awestruck they are by her beauty. One of her fans has mentioned how much he adores the actor and has also spoken highly of her work in the 2001 film Murari. Other users have used various emoticons to sketch out their feelings about the post. Have a look at a few of the comments on Sonali Bendre's Instagram post here.

Read Sonali Bendre Delighted Over Her New Look, Says Pampering Session Was Just What She Needed

Also read Sonali Bendre's Adorable Instagram Pic Receives 'Aww' From Tahira Kashyap; See Post

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.