World Cancer Day Quotes That Will Become A Source Of Inspiration For All

Health

Wold Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4 in order to raise awareness of cancer. Read more about some of the most influential world cancer day quotes.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
world cancer day

World Cancer Day is an international day that is celebrated on February 4 in order to raise awareness of cancer.  The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) organizes the World Cancer Day. This special day is celebrated in order to support the goals of the World Cancer Declaration which was written in 2008. A daily dose of inspiration might make a big difference by changing how a human looks at cancer. Here are some of the best world cancer day quotes. 

World Cancer day quotes

  1. "One day at a time, one step at a time. Do what you can, do your best. Let God handle the rest."  
  2. "Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.”
  3. Remember how far you've come, not just how far you have to go. You may not be where you want to be, but neither are you where you used to be.
  4. "The experienced mount climber is not intimidated by a mountain - he is inspired by it. The persistent winner is not discouraged by a problem - he is challenged by it. Mountains are created to be conquered; adversities are designed to be defeated; problems are sent to be solved. It is better to master one mountain than a thousand foothills." 
  5. Optimism: someone who figures that taking a step backwards after taking a step forward is not a disaster; it's more like a cha-cha.

Published:
