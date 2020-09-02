Sonali Bendre Documents 1st Day Of Shoot Post Lockdown; Shows Entire Sanitisation Process

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to share details about her first day on shoot as she got back to work recently. The actor put up an edited video revealing a gist of all the process that she went through before starting the shoot. She can be seen going through a proper sanitization process and various check-ups before entering the premises. Her fans are loving her look while they also wish her luck in the comments section of the post.

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to Instagram to share a video about her experiences as she got back to work. She has documented her entire journey from leaving the house to wrapping up the shoot with the crew. At the beginning of the video, she is seen leaving the house dressed in an elegant pair of off white pants and a simple black shirt.

Sonali Bendre has filmed the entire sanitization process. She is seen wearing an N95 mask throughout her way. She also gets her temperature checked at the counter before entering in for a makeup session. Sonali Bendre has also added a sweet selfie with the team, after the wrap up of her shoot. Some soothing instrumental music plays in the background while the video rolls out.

In the caption for the post, Sonali Bendre has mentioned that this video showcases what her first day at the shoot location after lockdown looked like. She has also expressed how delighted she is to be back to work. Have a look at the video on Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished her luck for her upcoming shooting schedules. She has also received a bunch of compliments for her look throughout the video as her fans find it graceful and elegant. Have a look at a bunch of comments on Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre Instagram

