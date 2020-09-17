Sonali Bendre Enjoys Her 'good Hair Day', Asks Fans To Find Their Sunshine

Sonali Bendre recently took to social media to share an amazing morning selfie. The highlight of the picture was mentioned by Sonali herself who pointed out that she was having a good hair day. The actor managed to give out a positive message through her small post on Instagram and fans showered love on her picture.

Sonali Bendre enjoys her good hair day and shares a selfie

Sonali Bendre was seen in a white dress posing in her balcony as she clicked an amazing selfie. The tall buildings and green plants in the background created a perfect frame for the actor. Sonali Bendre managed to show off her good hair day and wrote about it in the caption of the picture.

The actor captioned the picture mentioning that she started today with a good hairstyle. Thus following the trend, she added that now that she started off on a good note, she wishes the rest of the day also follows the same positivity and goodness. Thus adding a few emojis, the actor closed her caption. She also added a few hashtags signifying that she is enjoying the small pleasures of life and also finding her own happiness or sunshine.

Prior to this picture, Sonali Bendre earlier posted another sun-kissed picture in which the actor looked quite stunning. Several fans complimented her picture and remarked how beautiful it looked. Sonali Bendre has been sharing a number of selfies and pictures recently on her timeline and her fans have been loving these posts. The recent picture too managed to get several positive comments from her followers on Instagram and also managed to cross ten thousand likes at the time of this writing.

Sonali Bendre has also been showing her love for books by posting several pictures with them. The actor was quite influenced by reading and thus she started her own Instagram page. The page named as “Sonalis Book Club” has been dedicated to her hobby. Several fans of Sonali have joined the page and have been loving the content on it so far.

