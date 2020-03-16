Books Sonali Bendre, Reese Witherspoon & Other Celebs Reading This Month

Reading is evidently one of the best activities to indulge in to expand a person's views about the world. Various celebrities are currently practicing social distancing or self-isolation due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak. Many celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna and Reese Witherspoon have taken to their social media accounts and revealed which books they are reading as they practice social distancing. Check it out below -

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram recently and revealed that she is currently reading the book Coming Out As Dalit which is written by Yashica Dutt. The book is a memoir by writer Yashica Dutt who encompasses her journey of coming to terms with her identity. Check out Sonali Bendre's post below :

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon also took to her Instagram and shared that she will be reading The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward. The book revolves around the journey of a disconnected family reuniting as they set out on a cruise ship. Check out Reese Witherspoon's post below -

This month I am reading #TheJetsetters by @amandaeyreward! I love the sense of adventure in this story - it’s about a family that reunites on ship traveling through Europe. 🛳 If you're packing for spring break, grab a copy of this fun read and follow along at @reesesbookclub! pic.twitter.com/kvEepMf1VR — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 2, 2020

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Twitter and shared a photo of her reading a book along with her daughter Nitara. In the photo, Twinkle Khanna can be seen reading An American Marriage written by Tayari Jones. Check out Twinkle Khanna's post below -

Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together.The greed to capture this moment of joy,to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time,was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona pic.twitter.com/u3oVLjopEn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 13, 2020

