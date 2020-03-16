The Debate
Books Sonali Bendre, Reese Witherspoon & Other Celebs Reading This Month

Books

Sonali Bendre and various other celebrities are currently indulging in various activities to participate in social distancing and self-isolation. Read below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonali Bendre

Reading is evidently one of the best activities to indulge in to expand a person's views about the world. Various celebrities are currently practicing social distancing or self-isolation due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak. Many celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna and Reese Witherspoon have taken to their social media accounts and revealed which books they are reading as they practice social distancing. Check it out below - 

Also read: Sonali Bendre breaks down in front of Kareena as she opens up about her battle with cancer

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram recently and revealed that she is currently reading the book Coming Out As Dalit which is written by Yashica Dutt. The book is a memoir by writer Yashica Dutt who encompasses her journey of coming to terms with her identity. Check out Sonali Bendre's post below :

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Also read: Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre cancel events in USA amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon also took to her Instagram and shared that she will be reading The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward. The book revolves around the journey of a disconnected family reuniting as they set out on a cruise ship. Check out Reese Witherspoon's post below - 

Also read: Sonali Bendre reveals why she ‘chucked’ the wig during her battle against cancer

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna recently took to her Twitter and shared a photo of her reading a book along with her daughter Nitara. In the photo, Twinkle Khanna can be seen reading An American Marriage written by Tayari Jones. Check out Twinkle Khanna's post below -

Also read: Sonali Bendre shares a nostalgic post on ‘Humma Humma’ song as 'Bombay' completes 25 years

Also read: Twinkle Khanna 'finds Love In The Time Of Corona' With Her Daughter

First Published:
COMMENT
