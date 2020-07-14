Sonam K Ahuja Shares An Insightful Post On Intersectional Feminism & Why It's Necessary

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently re-posted a series that talked about Intersectional Feminism on her social media. The post teaches its viewers a lot on the topic. Take a look at the actor's opinion on the topic and what Intersectional Feminism means.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been recently posting educational content on her social media. The actor has been sharing and creating posts related to feminism, its kinds, and why awareness about the topic is important. She recently shared a post by Helena Rose about Intersectional Feminism on her Instagram story. With the post, Sonam wrote about why knowledge about such topics was necessary and called the post insightful. Here's what Sonam wrote - Insightful and so very necessary! A huge part of feminism is acceptance of women from all classes, races, socio-political background and cultures. (emoji)

What is Intersectional Feminism?

Intersectional Feminism is about involving women of all race, class and cultures in the fight for feminism. It is the idea that feminism needs to be inclusive of all women and if it isn't, it's not feminism. The post shared by Sonam K Ahuja explains it quite well. Going into the details, the theory clarifies that women of colour, LGBTQ, different orientation or disabled face different forms of discrimination, oppression, marginalization or privilege. It also clarifies how important it is for the larger public to understand this as only then, can one combat or try to bring change.

Sonam K Ahuja also posted another post related to Feminism, which was about Fatma Begum. Fatma Begum was one of the first women directors and studio owners in India. She fought against the patriarchal society to bring about a change in Bollywood. With the post, Sonam also shared her experience in the film industry in the caption.

Here's a glimpse of Sonam's caption - ... in the beginning of my career, I AD’d with a director for almost 5 years. In a space that was largely dominated by men, I got a glimpse of what it means to be a woman in an otherwise man’s world. It is not easy. Later, when I went on to act in films, one such film that hit home was Neerja... Another inspiration of mine has to be Fatma Begum! She was a leader in so many ways. Largely responsible for pulling the film industry out of its patriarchal ways, she was also unafraid to try news things and experiment.

