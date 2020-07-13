Sonam Kapoor Poses That Fans Can Recreate For Their Next Photo Session

Sonam Kapoor is a known fashionista who rocks almost all of her public appearances. The actor isn't afraid to test the waters when it comes to her fashion choices. Having acted in the movies like Saawariya, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Pad Man, and many more, the actor has transformed beautifully into a National Film Award-winning actor. But beyond her acting skills, Sonam also won the hearts of her fans with her strong fashion game from the very beginning. Take a look at some of her amazing poses which one can recreate for their photoshoots.

How to pose like Sonam Kapoor

The Double Teapot Pose

To recreate this pose, you have to place both your hands on your waist. Put your hands right where the ribs end. Cross your right foot over your left foot and lean into a pose.

The Handbag Pose

This pose is perfect if you are carrying a Tote bag. Hold the bag at your elbow. Place your feet together and bend the opposite knee. Keep your other arm relaxed, or one can combine it with a single teapot.

The Single Teapot

For this pose, place your right hand on your waist. Your other arm should be in a relaxed position. Let your other arm hang loose or hold clutch or mobile. Cross your right ankle over left. Keep your shoulder relaxed. Lift the chin so slightly and smile for the camera.

The Criss-Cross Pose

This pose is a simple one. Cross one foot over the other and relax both your arms. Remember not to hold your hands stiffly. Hold your clutch in front of you. Relax your shoulders and straighten your back. Pull your tummy in and smile.

The Hands In Front Pose

This pose is perfect when you don't want to hold your clutch in hand. Stand straight and lean gently towards your right side. Hold your hands in front of your body with fingertips slightly inter-linked. Turn your right shoulder to the camera and look over it.

Hands In Pocket

This one is only possible when your outfit has pockets. Stand with your feet slightly apart. Casually hook your thumb into your pockets. Bend your left knee slightly and turn your right shoulder to the camera.

(All Image Credit: Sonam Kapoor Fanpage IG)

