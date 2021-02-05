Sonam Kapoor Calls Anand Ahuja 'shady' As He Shares Pic He Took Of Her Before Proposing

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have been melting the hearts of the fans on social media with their spectacular chemistry. Every now and then the couple makes adorable posts for each other on social media. Recently, Anand Ahuja added a candid and adorable picture of Sonam on social media. What's more interesting is their cute conversation in the comments section where Anand reminded her of the time he clicked the picture.

Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this stunning photo of his wife that he clicked while she was walking down the streets of New York. In the photo, Sonam Kapoor can be seen in a ravishing two-piece floral attire with a cool overcoat. She can also be seen carrying a couple of shopping bags along with a water bottle and her purse. Anand Ahuja managed to click Sonam Kapoor's candid picture from his car and stated in the caption how it was a throwback to a random picture he took of his crush, Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor soon commented on Anand Ahuja’s Instagram post, stating that it was a shady act, to which her husband made her recall that this picture was taken a day or two before he proposed to her. Fans were awestruck to see such an adorable bond between them. Have a look how Sonam Kapoor and her fans reacted to the photo.

Anand Ahuja's Instagram

Anand Ahuja also shared a throwback photo of him and Sonam Kapoor in which he can be seen getting the cutest peck on his cheeks from his wife. Twinning in white, they can be seen happily posing on the road. Anand stated in the caption that it was three years ago when he took Sonam to visit his alma mater.

