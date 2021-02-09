Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Three Years Of Film 'Pad Man', Shares Throwback Pictures

Bollywood film Pad Man was released back in 2018. The film was directed and written by R. Balki and featured Sonam Kapoor as the leading lady alongside Radhika Apte. As the film marks its release anniversary on February 9, Sonam took to her Instagram stories to celebrate three years of Pad Man. She shared various stills from the movie on her story. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Preps Up For 'Blind' Movie In UK, Shares BTS Glimpses With Director

On Instagram, Sonam shared multiple stories to celebrate three years of Pad Man. She shared a poster, BTS and a clip from the film. She added #3yearsofpadman to all her stories. Her posts were also captioned with various titles. Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's photos below.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Posts About 'Women In Film', Celebrates The Movies Of Rima Das

More about Pad Man

Pad Man was inspired by the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film revolves around a man who sets out to create a sanitary pad machine in order to provide inexpensive sanitary pads to the women of rural India upon realizing the extent to which they are affected by their mensuration cycles. The film is aimed at reducing the stigma around menstruation while everyone finds it hard to talk about it.

Sonam Kapoor played the role of Pari Walia in the film. She is the eventual love-interest, to Muruganantham’s character in the film. While Muruganantham belongs to the village, Pari hails from the city. The movie was a major critical and moderate commercial success. It received an award for Best Film on Other Social Issues at the 66th National Films Award. IMDb rates Pad Man 7.9 out of 10.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has A Message For Rihanna As She Shares Stunning A Picture

Sonam Kapoor's movies

Sonam Kapoor began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama film Black. She made her acting debut in the romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She has appeared in many films such as I Hate Luv Storys, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sanju, Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie, Blind. A few days ago, she posted a series of BTS photos while preparing for one of her scenes. In the pictures, she was seen with the director Shome Makhija and the duo was busy reading the script. She captioned her post saying some days one nailed it and the other days one had to work towards getting it right. She mentioned it was one of those days and she was working towards it with Shome.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Recalls When Anand Proposed Her In 2017, Shares Throwback Pic From NY

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.