Sonam Kapoor Advises Against Train Travel, Says 'postpone Journeys If Possible', Watch

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is currently under self-quarantine after her return from London with husband Anand Ahuja, joined the many actors and film industry members who have been issuing advisories for tackling the coronavirus outbreak through their social media accounts. Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi 6 actor shared a video featuring herself through Twitter where she appealed to her fans and followers to be mindful of a few things like avoiding train journeys and self-quarantining.

Have a look:

Earlier on Saturday, Sonam Kapoor had posted a long note through her Instagram account with many precautionary measures enlisted along with a picture of herself. She said, "Kindness, Empathy and understanding is the need of the hour. Self-discipline, self-reflection and isolation is the need of the hour. There isn’t any place for negativity, hate, xenophobia, racism, and dishonesty.".

Here are some important precautions, listed by Sonam Kapoor, to stop the spread of coronavirus

Please please stay at home if you can. Drink hot water as much as you can.

Gargle with Salt.

Bathe as soon as you come home and don’t sit anywhere before you do. Wash clothes immediately or sun them

Clean all metal surfaces

Don’t smoke

Hands should be washed several times a day.

Elevate zinc and vitamin c doses.

Pets don’t spread the virus, so stop abandoning them or killing them.

Don’t eat cold things.

Attack a sore throat immediately. Apparently the virus lives in the throat for 3-4 days before moving to the lungs.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel Coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed 7 lives in the last 20 days with about 396 confirmed cases reported till date. The pandemic, which is reportedly on the verge of its stage 3 in India, has become the primary cause of concern in all nations across the world as the global death toll has crossed 14,000 as of Sunday. In fact, Italy has registered the maximum amount of deaths due to coronavirus and the country is facing a possible endemic of the deadly virus.

