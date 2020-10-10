Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Adores Her 'king' Anand Ahuja, Father Anil Has Quirky Reaction To It

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband Anand Ahuja. The picture takes us back to the wedding day of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as Anand Ahuja is seen donning a groom outfit. He is seen wearing a beige coloured sherwani with two necklaces, that is a pink and an off-white pearl layered neckpieces.

Anand Ahuja is also spotted donning a beige coloured sehra with white feathers attached to it. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted an adorable caption with the picture as she wrote that she got really lucky. She also showered love for her husband by saying she loves her king. Fans in a huge number complimented Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's picture. Interestingly, the actor’s father Anil Kapoor had a quirky response to her post. In the comment section, he asked if the picture of Anand Ahuja is a painting.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals her diet to battle PCOS

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is quite active on Instagram. The actor is often seen sharing updates of her day and her special moments with her family and friends. Earlier, the actor shared her PCOS diet to help her female followers. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja posted a video talking about the diet she follows keeping in mind her PCOS. She attached a note with the video which began with Sonam thanking her fans, "Firstly, thank you guys for such an overwhelming response to my PCOS video. Your words of encouragement has made me share Chapter 2 of this series: My PCOS Diet". She then proceeded to list her diet.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's diet consists of more "natural, fresh and local". She added that wherever she is, she tries to indulge in the local produce. Her breakfast consists of "A handful of berries with coconut yoghurt". This is coupled with spearmint or green tea and a bowl of greens. Sonam added how this keeps her energised throughout the day. The actor also added a dietary caution saying one's PCOS diet needs to be made by a professional dietician. The person must be aware of their struggles and concerns. Check out the post here:

Earlier, in September, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had opened up about her struggles with PCOS for the first time in an IGTv video. She said how she has been suffering from it since the age of 14 or 15 and still does. However, with years of treatment, she is much better and also exercises a few cautions.

