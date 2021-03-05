Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Rhea Kapoor Look Adorable In Childhood Pic Shared By Father Anil

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's sister Rhea Kapoor thas turned a year older today. The producer celebrates her 34th birthday on March 5, 2021. Rhea's fans and family have been pouring in sweet birthday wishes for the birthday girl on social media. However, it is Anil Kapoor's throwback childhood picture of his daughters that managed to steal the heart of the netizens.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes 'soulmate/bestfriend/sister' Rhea Kapoor On The Latter's B'day

Anil Kapoor shares throwback photo for Rhea Kapoor's birthday

Anil Kapoor took to Instagram to make his daughter's day special by sharing a bunch of pictures of her. He shared a childhood picture of the sisters in which a young Sonam and Rhea are sitting on a lawn chair with a younger Anil Kapoor. All three are dressed in plain white clothes for the picture. Both the sisters are hugging their father and birthday girl Rhea sitting on her father's lap. Both the sisters are also holding hands depicting the strong bond they have shared since childhood.

Anil also shared two more pictures of a grown-up Rhea who is looking stylish as ever. He also penned a heartfelt message with the picture that read, "Happy Birthday, @rheakapoor ... I truly believe that this year is going to be the best year for you, both personally and professionally. I'm so excited to see the roll-out of all your passion projects which you've been working so hard on, and I couldn't be more proud of you... You're my favourite chef, kickass creative producer, uber-talented stylist and the best daughter... You fill our home with love, joy and light ... love you!!"

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor Wishes Lisa Mishra With One Of Her BTS Videos; Latter Feels Overwhelmed

Anil Kapoor's fans were touched by the actor's post and have been flooding his comment section with heart and fire emojis. The netizens also poured in their birthday wishes for Rhea in the comments. One user wrote, "You have talented kids. Happy birthday Rhea" while another commented, "this is so sweet" reacting to the caption. Read some of the fan comments below:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor's childhood pictures

This is not the first time that childhood pictures of the sisters have been shared by the Kapoor family on social media. Last year on Rhea Kapoor's birthday it was her sister Sonam Kapoor who shared a video montage of all the special moments that the sisters have shared together from their childhood to adulthood paired with a sweet message for her younger sister.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Into Cute Banter With Husband Anand Ahuja Over His Haircut

Check out some more of Sonam and Rhea's pictures from their childhood:

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Digs Out Throwback Pics With Her Girls Squad, Says She 'misses Them'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.