Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Digs Out Throwback Pics With Her Girls Squad, Says She 'misses Them'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram on Thursday night and shared two throwback pictures with her girls. The actor who was busy shooting for her upcoming movie, Blind, seemed to be missing her friends. The pics also featured sister Rhea Kapoor and designer Masaba Gupta. The caption to her post read, “I miss them,” followed by a crying emoji. It looked like the first pic was clicked during a wedding as all the ladies were dressed in ravishing ethnic outfits, whereas the second picture was from one of their shoots.

Sonam Kapoor misses her girl gang

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 24 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Informs Shahs About Kavya's Deeds, Vanraj Fumes

On February 13, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor wrapped up shooting for Blind, directed by Shome Makhija. She then went on to thank her husband, Anand Ahuja for supporting her through her journey. "Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow. It was amazing coming back to him after the shoot every day. It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in London, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner," she wrote in her note. Sonam continued that she will always appreciate him and that she’ll never take him for granted.

Also Read | Eijaz Khan Gets Jealous As GF Pavitra Punia & Shardul Pandit Share Warm Hugs; Watch

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Recalls Famous Interaction From 'KUWTK', Makes Fans Nostalgic

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming outing Blind is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, and Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The crime thriller also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles. The actor posted a series of BTS photos while preparing for her scenes. She shared some photos with her director, Shome Makhija, while the duo was busy reading the script in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

In the upcoming outing, Sonam will be seen playing the role of Gia Singh. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi, Sanjay Kapoor and Sikandar Kher. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Wishes 'Kabir Singh' Co-star Shahid Kapoor On His B'day, Shares BTS Clip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.