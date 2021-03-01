Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Gets Into Cute Banter With Husband Anand Ahuja Over His Haircut

Ever since Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tied the knot with her husband Anand Ahuja back in 2018, the couple has been leaving no stone unturned to shell out major husband-wife goals on social media. Sonam, who has been majorly living in the UK with Anand and his family since their wedding, recently got into a fun banter with her husband over his new hairdo. On Sunday, The Zoya Factor actor gave fans a sneak-peek into Anand's self haircut session to flaunt his buzz-cut hairdo and gushed "so cute".

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand's buzz-cut is "cute" for her

After penning a heartwarming appreciation note for husband Anand Ahuja for accompanying her to Glasgow during the shoot of her upcoming film Blind, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently gave fans a peek into Anand's home haircut session. Yesterday, i.e. February 28, 2021, the Neerja actor took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of videos to show off Anand's "cute" hairdo and also indulged in fun banter with him over the same in the streets of London. In the first video shared by Sonam, her better half could be seen checking out his brand-new haircut as he stood in front of his bathroom mirror.

Sonam then asked him whether "it's a lockdown", followed by giving his hairdo a thumbs up as she expressed saying "so cute". Later, in the next two videos shared by Anil Kapoor's beloved daughter, she and Anand shared some aww-dorable moments together as the 35-year-old asked her hubby to show his new hairdo to millions of her fans. She then pulled the hood of his jacket down to run her fingers through her hair and laughingly said, "I love this".

Check out the video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's banter below:

Meanwhile, after announcing wrapping up the shoot of Blind last month, Sonam Kapoor shared a streak of cutesy pictures with her husband on Instagram to thank him for accompanying her to Glasgow for the upcoming film's shoot. She wrote, "Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shoot every day... It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in London, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner." Sonam added, "I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you... #blind".

Take a look:

