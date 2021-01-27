Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Stunning Picture, Has A Message For Rihanna

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, to share a picture of her looking all dolled up. Along with the post, the actor also went on to reveal details about the pic and write a note to Rihanna. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of her where she looks all gorgeous. In the first picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose where she can be seen giving a poker face look. In the second picture, Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose where she can be seen posing beside her car. One can also notice a man holding the umbrella for her. In the picture, the actor can be seen donning a black and white checkered suit, printed scarf and a brown trench coat. She completed her looking with black and white shoes and a black bag.

Along with the umbrella picture, Sonam Kapoor went on to pen a note for Rihanna. She wrote, “Sorry RiRi, no one can stand under my umbrella... Need to maintain safe distance”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Sonam shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post also went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Some of the users commented on the actor’s outfit, while some went on to laud the actor for her beauty and personality. One of the users wrote, “damn girl, you look absolutely stunning”. While the other one wrote, “somebody call 911”. Check out a few comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her professional and personal life. Earlier to this post, Sonam shared a picture of her relaxing by the poolside. She can be seen donning a quirky top along with a printed wrap-around skirt. Along with the post she wrote, “Throwback to #dollykidoli 6 years ago today... Styled by the brilliant @thejodilife team led by @karunalaungani .. miss working with you Karuna!” Take a look.

