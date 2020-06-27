Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Celebrates Completing Eleven Years On Twitter; See Post

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently announced that it is her Twitter anniversary. It has been eleven years since she joined Twitter and has been an active member on the social networking site ever since. She put up a graphic image of the number ‘11’ while also telling her followers that she remembers exactly when she had joined the platform.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates 11 years on Twitter

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated by posting pictures and videos on her social media handle. The actor recently tweeted that she is currently celebrating her Twitter anniversary. The actor posted a colourful picture of the number ‘11’ denoting that it has been eleven years since she first joined Twitter.

She also asked her fans if they remember when they had joined Twitter. She also put up a celebration emoticon to express her happiness over this small milestone. Have a look at the tweet put up by the actor here.

Image Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Twitter

Previously, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had taken the internet by storm with her sweet note for actor Karisma Kapoor. She posted two adorable pictures with the actor while speaking about her career in Bollywood. In the first picture posted, the two ladies could be seen hugging each other lovingly with smiles across their faces. The second picture was from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding ceremony where they could be seen posing for the camera, donning stunning lehengas.

Anand Ahuja can also be seen standing to the left of Karisma Kapoor in this adorable picture. The pictures have received a lot of love from the audience as they are loving the strong bond that the two women share.

She wrote that Karisma Kapoor’s hard work and determination has inspired her in more ways than one. She also wrote that Karisma Kapoor has taught her to get things done even if the obstacles are too much to handle. She was of the stance that if Karisma had not kicked it off for the Kapoor family girls, they would not be at this point in life. Have a look at the adorable post from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

