Sonam Kapoor's Films That Did Not See Happy Ending For Her Characters

Sonam Kapoor has acted in a wide range of entertaining and engaging films in the past few years. The actor has worked in films of different genres and gained quite some appreciation for her hard work and dedication. There were a few films of the actor where her character did not have a happy ending. Here is a list of such films along with all details.

Sonam Kapoor's characters without a happy ending

1. Neerja

Neerja is a biopic film which released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around the life of Neerja Bhanot who sacrificed her life in order to save the passengers of the plane that she was working on. The braveheart died while she was doing her duty and being a face of humanity and courage. The film has been directed by Ram Madhavi while the screenplay is by Saiwyn Quadras. Neerja stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and Yogendra Tiku in pivotal roles.

2. Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa is a romantic drama film released in the year 2013. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young man, Kundan, and how he falls head over heels for a woman. The film features Sonam Kapoor as Zoya Haider who ends up losing the love of her life as well as her well-wisher and friend at the end of the story. Raanjhanaa has been directed by Aanand L Rai while the writing has been done by Himanshu Sharma. It stars actors like Dhanush, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Swara Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

3. Sanju

Sanju is a biography film which released in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolves around the life of actor Sanjay Dutt who has seen many ups and downs in life. This film features Sonam Kapoor in the character Ruby who has an ugly time dealing with Sanjay Dutt and his drug addiction. She breaks off her relationship with him, after being disrespected to the core. Sanju has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Eros Now)

