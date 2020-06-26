Sonam Kapoor Wishes BFF Samyukta Nair On Birthday, Calls Her 'sunshine On A Rainy Day'

Bollywood's diva Sonam Kapoor recently shared beautiful birthday wishes for her BFF Samyukta Nair who turned a year older on June 26. The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page to celebrate the special day. Sonam while penning her sweet wishes wrote that no one can understand the inseparable bond between the two as they have been best friends since the time they were born.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wishes BFF Samyukta Nair

In one of the pictures, the gorgeous actress can be seen in a conversation with the birthday girl. In the second picture, Samyukta can be seen hopping on someone’s back on a beach while posing for the picture. In the third one, she can be seen hugging her friend while striking a pose for the camera. While captioning the post, the Neerja actress extended the beautiful birthday wishes and called her “a sunshine on a rainy day.” Sonam tagged Samyukta as her sibling. She thanked the birthday girl for putting up with all her quarantine shenanigans and calling her out for the same. At last, she wrote that Samyukta is the best friend any person can have.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Films That Did Not See Happy Ending For Her Characters

Read: Sonam Kapoor Featured In These Memorable Songs From 'Players'

As per reports, Samyukta is the daughter of Madhu and Dinesh Nair, co-chairman and MD of The Leela hotel group. She and her father started the gourmet Indian restaurant brand Jamavar which has five restaurants in India and one in London. Samyukta attended the hospitality management institute Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne in Switzerland before joining the family business.

Sonam is very close to her friends, so much so that she can even skip her work for them just bring a smile on their face. In 2017, on Samyukta’s birthday, despite Sonam Kapoor’s shooting schedules for Pad Man, she took off to Sri Lanka to ring in Samyukta’s birthday with her girl gang. The others included her sister Rhea Kapoor and the designer, Shehla Khan. This bestie group also has Pooja Dhingra and Masaba Gupta.

Celebrations turned double for the actress who even shared a post to commemorate the birthday of her cousin brother, Arjun Kapoor. On Arjun's special day, sisters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor posted adorable wishes for Arjun Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a series of childhood pictures with Arjun on her Instagram handle. The first picture shows the two stars looking super cute as they sit in a car together. Arjun Kapoor's somber expression in the next pic can't be missed.

Read: 5 Times Sonam Kapoor's Statements Reflected Her Love For Her Family

Read: Arjun Kapoor's Bday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Scream 'love & Hugs'; See Posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.