Sonam Kapoor Featured In These Memorable Songs From 'Players'

Players is an action thriller flick released in 2012, a remake of The Italian Job. The plot of the film revolves around a team of people with different backgrounds getting together to carry out a heist; however, the plan fails as some members double-cross the rest of the team. Abbas-Mustan direct the movie. The film features an ensemble cast of Vinod Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Bipasha Basu. Apart from the storyline, the movie also has some good songs. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's hit songs from the film Players.

Jhoom Jhoom Ta Tu

The famous song of the film Jhoom Jhoom was sung in the melodious voice of Ritu Pathak. The song features Sonam Kapoor along with Neil Nitin Mukesh. The theme of this song is black and gold. Pritam is credited as the music composer of the song and the video of the song is received around 40k likes on YouTube.

Dil Ye Bekarar Kyun Hai

Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal sing the song Dil Ye Bekarar Kyun Hai featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The romantic track has a pleasing melody and the lyrics are written by Ashish Pandit. The makers of the film later also released the reprise version of the song which was sung by Nikhil D'Souza and Priyani Vani.

Buddhi Do Bhagwaan

Buddhi Do Bhagwaan is another famous song of Sonam Kapoor from this film. The song is a techno/hip-hop/auto-tune mashup with a distinct beat. The special thing about this peppy song is the rapping of Url. Shruti Pathak and Abhishek Bachchan sing the song. The song "Buddhi Do Bhagwaan" was filmed on Miramar beach in Goa.

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Aisha actor was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the movie The Zoya Factor, which was based on Anuja Chauhan's novel by the same name. The film was a rom-com about Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of the Indian cricket team, Nikhil Khoda (Dulquer Salmaan). Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The Neerja actor has not revealed much about her upcoming projects. But, reports say that Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding.

