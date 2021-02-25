Kylie Jenner Recalls Famous Interaction From 'KUWTK', Makes Fans Nostalgic

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on February 25 and posted a picture of herself; but it was her caption that stole the show. Sharing the same, Kylie wrote, "You’re cute jeans". Fans were quick to notice that Kylie's caption was a famous dialogue from the show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "You’re cute jeans" was an interaction between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner in the 13th season of the reality show.

Since the makers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are just a few weeks away from releasing its final season, fans got nostalgic. A user went on to pen the entire scene in the comments section. The comment read, "Omg, I can't forget this episode. Kris tells her daughter 'Those are cute jeans', after which Kendall says 'You're cute jeans'. The main part comes after Kris confusingly asks 'Those are mine?', after which Kendal clarified, 'You're cute jeans'. Love this show so much."

Kylie's latest post has a KUWTK connection

The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere on March 18, E! announced in a video. The reality show will go off-air after 20 seasons. "We just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore," said Kris Jenner in the teaser. After this, Kim Kadarshian added, "I just want you to know that we really appreciate you guys, each and every one of you." The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2006 and ever since then, it garnered massive attention from fans.

"I’m not crying, you’re crying. Dolls, get ready because the final season of KUWTK is coming Thursday, March 18 only on E!," read the caption. The video had snippets from the show and also had some BTS moments in it. Kylie Jenner remarked that they have a lot of memories and that she feels blessed that they got the opportunity to do this show. Meanwhile, fans have also created several memes that feature the dialogues from this show.

