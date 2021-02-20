Eijaz Khan Gets Jealous As GF Pavitra Punia & Shardul Pandit Share Warm Hugs; Watch

A video of Telly couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia surfaced on the internet. The duo attended an event where they bumped into Shardul Pandit. In the video, as soon as Punia met Pandit, the duo hugged each other and laughed away to glory. Eijaz watched their banter and possessively yelled in Hindi, "Chod usko", (Leave her alone). After this, he asked Shradul, "Kyu pakad ke rakha hai?" (Why have you held her?). He then pulls Pavitra towards himself and everyone around them starts laughing. The video of the duo was shared by a fan-page and soon it was flooded with comments. A user wrote, "So cute, the two are totally adorbs".

Eijaz feels jealous after Pavitra hugs Shardul

The two stars met on an ongoing TV reality show and soon love bloomed between them. After their stint in the house was over, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were very often papped in the city as they headed out for work. They were asked about their relationship status in interviews but the duo remained tight-lipped about it. However, it was on Valentine's Day when they made their relationship Insta-official. The duo shared mushy pics and penned sweet notes for each other. Punia wrote, "I feel the whole zoo when am with you."

She further joked that the trophy of love is with her and then went on to wish him on the special day. Khan also shared the same picture and dropped hearts in the caption. Meanwhile, on Friday, the two stars were spotted while heading for a radio interview in Mumbai. They walked hand-in-hand and their pics went viral in no time. Not only this, but Eijaz also kissed his girlfriend's hand in one of the photos. While Pavitra looked pretty in a blue-velvety gown, Khan kept it casual in a white tee.

On the work front, Pavitra is a part of the show, Baalveer, alongside Dev Joshi, Shoaib Ali, Bhawna Chaudhary, among others. Eijaz was a part of the TV series, Tara From Satara. Apart from this, he has worked in several movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Lucky Kabootar, and others.

