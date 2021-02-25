'Anupamaa' 24 Feb Written Update: Pakhi Informs Shahs About Kavya's Deeds, Vanraj Fumes

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While the entire family is busy dancing on Vanraj's birthday, Pakhi confronts Kavya and requests her to leave her father. Rakhi is shocked after Kavya reveals that she doesn't want any drama in the house. Vanraj gets angry at Pakhi for her misbehaviour.

Anupamaa February 24 written update

In the Anupamaa February 24 episode, Hasmukh requests Anupamaa to showcase her dance moves. Soon, she grooves to peppy numbers, leaving the family mesmerised. When the entire family dances with Vanraj, Kavya comes in between and disturbs everyone. Looking at this, Pakhi calls Kavya and confronts her. She asks her to not pretend to be good. Kavya calmly explains Pakhi to live and let live. After her consistent taunts, Kavya hits back and informs her that Anupamaa couldn't do anything to break Vanraj and her relationship and adds that no one can do. More so, Kavya tells Pakhi that she can do anything and everything as Vanraj will always listen to her. She urges her not to instigate her to do something wrong.

Pakhi splashes the coke on Kavya's face. The latter tells Anupamaa that she's spoilt her kids with love. Pakhi cries bitterly and tells everyone that she doesn't like it in Kavya's house. She informs them that the food there is bad and that they have to do all the work by themselves. She continues that sometimes she has to eat from somebody else's tiffin as Kavya doesn't make anything for her. When she complains of Vanraj cooking for himself, Kavya interrupts and informs everyone that it's a modern world and that it's no wrong if a man makes his own coffee.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' 23 Feb Written Update: Kavya Performs Pooja, Anupamaa Refrains From Having Cake

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya & Charmme Are All Smiles As They Announce 'Liger's' Pack-up

Kavya tells the family that Pakhi is stubborn like her mother and Vanraj supports her. He lashes out at Pakhi, leaving her shattered. Soon, Kavya tells Rakhi that once the divorce is done, she won't care about Vanraj's family. Anupamaa walks into the room and watches the duo conversing with each other.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Shraddha Arya Holidays In Sula With Friends, Pens Note On Love

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' Feb 24 Written Update: Pragya Realises Abhi Is Dead, Faces Aliya's Brunt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.