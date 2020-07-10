Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Extends Gratitude To Fatma Begum; Shares Personal Experience

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to honour one of the legendaries of Indian cinema Fatma Begum. Fatma Begum was the first female director and studio owner in Indian cinema. In an array of pictures, she curated some information about Fatma Begum and how she fought to get recognised in a male-dominated society.

The Khoobsurat actor also went on to share her personal experience of facing struggles to get recognised amongst the male of the industry. The actor’s note read, “For those of you who don’t know, at the beginning of my career, I AD’d with a director for almost 5 years. In a space that was largely dominated by men, I got a glimpse of what it means to be a woman in an otherwise man’s world. It is not easy.”

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Karisma Kapoor evoke wanderlust in their Throwback Thursday photos

Talking about Neerja, she said that when she read about her she found out Neerja was a powerful woman. She then talked about Fatma Begum and how she became her inspiration. She wrote, “Looking at these women and reading about them, I cannot help but look up to them. Another inspiration of mine has to be Fatma Begum! She was a leader in so many ways. Largely responsible for pulling the film industry out of its patriarchal ways, she was also unafraid to try new things and experiment.”

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja then went on to talk about her personal experiences. Talking about her production, AK films, she said that she and her sister Rhea Kapoor had never shied away from speaking about the issues they face being women. She also mentioned that while making the movie Veere Di Wedding, they faced several issues but the fact is those issues are just the tip of the iceberg, she said.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has introduced fans to many famous bag brands; Read more

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja then extended her heartful gratitude towards Fatma Begum and said that she made it possible for all women to become producers, scriptwriters, and directors.

She ended her note saying, “No amount of words can describe the respect I have for you, thank you for being a feminist, thank you for not being afraid, thank you for taking risks, and thank you for establishing a platform for actors like myself to even exist today. Guys, if you don’t know about her, I urge you to look her up, read about her, be inspired. We NEED more women like her! 💖”

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says Anand has different workspace; they don't see each other whole day

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja honours Fatma Begum

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is 'happy' as Scottish school adds history of LGBTQ+ in its curriculum

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.