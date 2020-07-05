Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Has Introduced Fans To Many Famous Bag Brands; Read More

When it comes to discovering new labels, Sonam Kapoor’s unique choices have almost always managed to impress fans. The ease with which the actor slips into any attire is also replicated in her ability to embrace under-the-radar labels. Also, her love for new bag labels is pretty evident from her Instagram posts.

From Dubai-based L’AFSHAR to Turkish brand Manu Atelier, the actor has time and again opted for labels specialising in unconventional materials. Here we have listed the coolest bag labels that Sonam Kapoor has introduced fans to.

Manu Atelier

Every bag by label Manu Atelier shows traditional Turkish designs. Launched in the year 2014, its statement bags are hand-stitched and embroidered with precision. Also, there has been an unabashed use of striking colours. The brand is reportedly a favourite among many famous personalities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Bella Hadid and many more.

ANQI

A brainchild of Mumbai-based Ankita Baste, ANQI was launched in the year 2012. It is labelled as one of the most covetable and homegrown accessory brands. It features customised trunks, totes to beautiful leather potli bags and much more. Also, its exquisitely crafted unique collection of slings is something that brand lovers have taken a liking for.

S’UVIMOL

Launched by Patcharapimol Youngprapakorn ‘Pat’ in the year 2011, S'UVIMOL is another brand that Sonam Kapoor has introduced her fans to. The brand is believed to create products that reflect the "Thai DNA".

L’AFSHAR

This Dubai-based label, L’AFSHAR, is known for its range of boxy silhouettes. The brand was launched by British-born Iranian Lilian Afshar and is already a famous label among fashionistas such as Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Sonam Kapoor and many more celebrities. Their collection of exquisite mirror and marble clutches are considered as perfect for night looks by many celebs.

DeMellier London

DeMellier London is a London-based brand. All its handbags are handcrafted in the south of Spain by local artisans and also feature some meticulous detailing. Sonam Kapoor has been seen flaunting pieces from this label during various shoots and outings. This brand is not only loved by Sonam but is also reportedly loved by the Royal Family in London.

